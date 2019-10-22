Nebraska farmers who may be interested in expanding or diversifying their
operations are invited to the two-day Nebraska Cattle Confinement Symposium scheduled for Dec. 16 and 17 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.
The event will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $55 each, but early bird tickets are available for $35 for those who register online prior to Dec. 1 at cattleconfinement.com.
The symposium is sponsored by the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, Nebraska Cattlemen, Central Confinement Service of Columbus, Neb., and Accu-Steel, Inc. of Audobon, Iowa.
Topics to be discussed by producer and supplier experts include facility design and ventilation considerations; financing a new facility; trends in cattle markets; confinements and vet protocols; and managing nutrition in confinement operations. In addition, two sessions will provide virtual barn tours and producer panel discussions. The symposium will conclude Dec. 17 with the Cattlemen’s Lunch featuring guest speaker Matt Rush, “inspirational speak and farm boy.” For agenda details, go to cattleconfinement.com.
“Many area farmers are considering diversifying their operations because of the trend in declining row crop income amid surplus foodstuffs, as well as the increasing cost of land ownership,” says Will Keech, AFAN director of livestock development. “Others are looking for ways to strengthen their operations so
younger family members will be able to run the farm into the future. The purpose of this symposium is to provide farmers with key information and insight they need to decide whether to add a cattle confinement
component to their operation.”
