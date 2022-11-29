Platte-Livestock-800x545.jpg

Courtesy photo.

Platte Livestock Market recently hosted a fundraiser that raised nearly $11,000 for R-CALF USA, the largest national producer only organization, whose mission is to ensure the continued profitability and viability of the U.S. cattle industry.

"It was noticed that we had more rancher involvement supporting R-CALF,” said Brad Veurink, auctioneer at Platte Livestock Market. “Businesses stuck with us supporting the fundraiser. It was a good day."

