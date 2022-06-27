The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is encouraging 4-H and FFA members to submit photos to the NDA’s annual Poultry Photo Contest. Official contest rules and entry forms are available at nda.nebraska.gov. Submit entries online at https://tinyurl.com/NDAPhotoContest by the July 15 deadline.
“NDA’s Poultry Photo Contest gives 4-H and FFA members the chance to take pictures of their favorite birds while giving NDA the opportunity to recognize students for their hard work in caring for and keeping their birds healthy,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “We look forward to seeing photos of this year’s prized flocks.”
Winners of NDA’s Poultry Photo Contest will be announced this fall. NDA will feature winning photos throughout the year in promotional materials, an online calendar, and on social media. NDA teammates will judge photo contest entries based on originality, composition and photographic skills.
