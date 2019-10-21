The signing of the recent trade deal with Japan was the result of many years of work. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association recently discussed the historic outcome.
Ethan Lane, vice president of government affairs for NCBA, said Oct. 10, the United States cattle industry realized an objective following the signing of the agreement.
“That is a level playing field and competitive access to our largest export market in Japan,” Lane said. “This is not the kind of achievement that just happens overnight. This is this is the product of years of discussions and back and forth, and advocacy and education efforts on behalf of our leadership and staff and state affiliates and members around the country.”
Lane called the agreement “a really, really important step forward in the beef industry’s ability to market its product around the world.”
Kent Bacus agreed. The signing was a monumental achievement. But the director of international trade and market access also put it into perspective, “the industry has come a long way.” In 2000, U.S. beef sales to Japan reached $1.8 billion and was the top export market for U.S. beef. But once the “cow that stole Christmas” hit the news in 2003 when BSE was found in the U.S., the market share to Japan plummeted.
“It accounted for 36% of our total exports sales—about $1.3 billion,” Bacus said. “We lost all access to Japanese market. That was a major blow to the gut for our industry. And it’s taken us a long time to recover there.”
But the U.S. beef industry has recovered. Access to the market was regained in 2005 with an age restriction of 21 months due to concerns of BSE. Then in February 2013, the age was lifted again to 30 months.
“We saw almost a half a billion dollar increase in sales, just from seeing that age restriction lifted from 21 to 30 months,” Bacus said. “Earlier this year in May, Japan lifted the remaining age restriction so no more BSE restriction. All ages, all cuts going into Japan.”
The next steps will include the Japanese government approval, and Bacus said the agreement should go into effect by the beginning of 2020.
“We’ve come a long way,” he said. “This is just a tremendous opportunity for our industry.”
Japan is a $2 billion dollar market currently, even with the nearly 38% tariffs in place. Bacus said when the agreement is implemented, the tariffs will drop “to a level playing field with other markets already in Japan. When the Japanese fiscal year begins April 1, the tariff will decline once again.
“So this is big. This means that we’re going to be able to capitalize on this and to really market our product competitively in the Japanese market,” Bacus said.
With any trade agreement, there’s always other little details that come into play, and Bacus has all ready been questioned about safeguards put in place to protect the U.S.
“That is part of this. Japan has the volume based safeguard,” he said. “This is not the same safeguard as what the TPP countries have, this would be specific to the United States.”
Currently the level is set at 242,000 metric tons, and that will grow by about 4,860 metric tons per year for the first few years.
“Hopefully, we’re not going to run into major problems with that,” Bacus said. “But there is a strong demand for our beef in Japan. If that safeguards that trigger, then our negotiators were smart enough to build in a clause that says that—that the safe guard can be renegotiated.”
Bacus and NCBA trust the trade negotiators to hold the Japanese accountable and to their word.
“I think that puts us in a good position moving forward,” he said. “So we’re pretty excited about this.”
The thing that makes this trade agreement slightly different than some others, Bacus said, is the fact Congress doesn’t have to vote on it for it to go into effect. They have been consulted on it already though.
“I think we will see this as a good first step down,” he said. “Keep in mind that not all of the ag commodities and not all the industries are covered in this agreement. So this is what I would like to consider a down payment on a larger trade deal.”
And a larger trade deal will likely go through Congress in a more traditional process.
“We will see how that plays out,” Bacus said. “We’re kind of breaking new ground here with this kind of agreement, and I think this could be a game changer for us not only as access in Japan, but also as a new process moving forward in negotiating trade deals.”
Bacus thinks the most important thing going forward is this agreement is a very positive development for the U.S. beef industry and will allow it to be competitive in one of the most important export markets.
“I think this is something that we will definitely continue support,” Bacus said. “We’re very appreciative of the administration, prioritizing this agreement with Japan.”
Kylene Scott can be reached at 620-227-1804 or kscott@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.