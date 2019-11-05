The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association applauded the introduction of bipartisan legislation by U.S. Reps. Angie Craig, D-MN, and Lloyd Smucker, R-PA, that would provide flexible and common-sense relief from Hours of Service rules for agricultural haulers.
The Responsible & Efficient Agriculture Destination (TREAD) Act would ensure that the current Hours of Service exemption that applies to the 150-air-mile radius from the source of an agricultural commodity adds the same 150 air mile radius flexibility to the back end of a trip, or the destination. The bill also clarifies that this exemption would apply in every state year-round, as agriculture and specifically livestock move across this country every day.
“Agricultural haulers—and especially livestock haulers—face very unique challenges that haulers in other industries don’t face, and this bill recognizes that need,” said NCBA President Jennifer Houston. “On behalf of America’s cattle producers, I want to thank Representatives Craig, Smucker, and all the other original co-sponsors for their leadership on this issue and working towards needed flexibility within Hours of Service for our livestock haulers.”
