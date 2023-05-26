2 - NBAF Landscaping - Oct. 2022.jpeg

The National Biological and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan, Kansas, is open for business after nearly 20 years of planning and building. The 154,000 square foot structure is the nation’s only biosafety level-4 research laboratory. (Photo courtesy of NBAF.)

After nearly $1.25 billion, 60,000 cubic yards of concrete and 13,000 tons of steel, the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan, Kansas, is open for business—19 years after it was first envisioned by then-president George W. Bush.

Members of the media were given a first look at NBAF on May 18.

Dr. Alfonso Clavijo, DVM, says NBAF, which replaces the aging Plum Island Animal Disease Center, is necessary to protect the ag economy and animal health against transboundary diseases. (Photo by Bill Spiegel.)

