Dubuque, Iowa, will be a hotspot for innovative and forward-thinking cattlemen and women next month during the 66th annual National Red Angus Convention. The Commercial Cattlemen’s Symposium, hosted by the Red Angus Association of America, is sure to be a highlight of the convention and will offer beef producers the tools and knowledge they need to strengthen their operations and improve their profitability.
This year’s symposium, held at the Grand River Conference Center on Sept. 11, starting at 10 a.m., will center on “Navigating the River to Profitability” and will feature a diverse group of speakers guaranteed to offer valuable insight and experiential learning to attendees. A wide array of topics will be addressed, ranging from the keynote presentation by Troy Marshall, who asks, “Which Came First – the Cow or the Calf” to designing the right kind of feeder and finishing cattle, to the value of replacement females in the industry. A live ultrasound demonstration will be featured, as well as updates from the RAAA Commercial Marketing Team. Additionally, a ladies' symposium will be offered that will address women’s changing roles in agriculture, which will begin at 1 p.m.
Harold Bertz, RAAA director of commercial marketing, looks forwards to the educational lineup, as it is always one of the most popular events at the National Red Angus Convention. “The Commercial Cattlemen’s Symposium has gained the reputation of being one of the premier networking and educational events in the industry and this year’s lineup of topics will continue that tradition. We are excited to offer commercial cattlemen and women an event with current and practical information that can be immediately plugged into their operations.”
The RAAA trade show will be open throughout the day and the symposium will conclude with an exciting reception and dinner aboard the Celebration Belle riverboat.
The educational program and lunch are free and open to cattlemen and women from all breed interests, however registration is encouraged for accurate meal preparation and there is an additional fee for the riverboat reception.
For more information and to see a full speaking schedule, please visit RedAngus.org for the symposium details and click here to register for the event.
