20230809-sheep-1.jpg

Katahdin sheep grazing Indiangrass, big bluestem, little bluestem mix during D3 drought in Truxton, Missouri. (Photo by Rusty Lee.)

The drought in Missouri has taken a toll on cool-season grasses, diminishing forage for cattle and other livestock.

“Native warm-season grasses are the ideal forage for summer during the production slump of cool-season grasses due to heat, especially in a drought,” said Rusty Lee, University of Missouri Extension agronomy field specialist.

