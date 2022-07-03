Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and Colorado CattleWomen recently finished off their annual convention in Colorado Springs, with over 500 people in attendance throughout the event. To start the day off June 14, CCA hosted the fifth annual Ranching Legacy Symposium.
This year’s symposium began with a morning session entitled “State of the Industry: Critical Updates on Critical Issues,” where attendees heard from industry experts on a variety of challenges and opportunities facing our industry. Presenters included Brian Earnest, CoBank; Travis Arp, U.S. Meat Export Federation; Kaitlynn Glover, Public Lands Council and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association; and Ethan Lane, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. The afternoon session included an interactive discussion about the campus of connections at the National Western Center with panelists: Brad Buchanan, National Western Center; Tony Frank, CSU System; Charles S. Gilford III, mayor’s office, City and County of Denver; and Greg Johnson, Denver Water.
Attendees enjoyed the “Masquerade on the Mountains” reception, banquet, and entertainment. The evening included award presentations and lively auctions and ended with an evening of entertainment with dueling pianos. Overall, it was a celebratory evening, focused on family fun, great food, and commemorating the success of the association.
CCA wrapped up its successful event with an association business meeting and awards breakfast, which included recognition of service by CCA members and leaders. Additionally new association leadership was elected, including 2022-2023 CCA President Philip Anderson of Walden. “We appreciate all our members and allied stakeholders participating in a productive Annual Convention that included engaging grassroots policy discussions, important industry updates, and, of course, connecting with new and old friends,” said outgoing President Steve Wooten of Kim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.