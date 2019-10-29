Few animal athletes possess the natural herding instinct, meticulous training and inherent desire to perform their tasks on the ranch than the working stockdog. This year, at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado, fans are in for a real treat when the National Western Stockdog Sale, formerly the National Cattle Dog Sale, returns by popular demand. Action gets underway on Jan. 25, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. with the Stockdog Trial at the National Western Stock Show Complex to be immediately followed by the National Western Stockdog Sale. Bidding is available via phone.
The National Western Stockdog Sale will feature a truly elite group of stockdogs shown at the Trial and subsequently available for purchase. In order to even make the cut to be sold at auction, these high caliber working dogs will be evaluated by a screening panel with decades of combined ranching, stockdog training and trial experience.
“It will be tough to make the cut,” said organizer Jeannie Allen. “Only fully trained and seasoned working dogs with legitimate ranch experience will be accepted pending a video submission, which will be reviewed by our panel. These are dogs that work for a living on big ranches, and the sift will be rigorous and require a strong ranching background.”
Once stockdogs make the cut, they will again be tested as the National Western Stockdog Sale Preview occurs as an actual trial. In the trial setting, the judging system is based on points and time of animals completed through an obstacle course. Responsiveness and respect for the livestock and subtle commands of their handler are evaluated.
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to watch and bid on amazing working dogs. Highly skilled and capable working dogs like the ones you will see in Denver are integral to the livelihoods of many ranchers across the country. Who knows, you may even get the chance to take one home.
Learn more about this unique event at www.stockdogsale.com or find them on Facebook at National Western Stockdog Sale. For additional information call or text 719-588-7588, or e-mail stockdogsale@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.