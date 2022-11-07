Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The National Western Stock Show announced renowned author, speaker, and professor of animal science Temple Grandin, Ph.D., as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Stock Show Kick-Off Parade, presented by Arrow Electronics.
On Jan. 5, 2023, Grandin will lead the traditional drive of Longhorn cattle, horses, and western wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to celebrate the start of the 117th National Western Stock Show. The parade begins at noon outside Union Station and marches 12 blocks down 17th Street to Glenarm Place.
“It is a great honor to have a legend, visionary and dedicated animal scientist like Dr. Grandin kicking off our Stock Show parade,” said Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show. “The impact Temple has had on the welfare of livestock, the science of animals, and her unique approach to equine therapy for both horse and human is unprecedented in today’s world,” said Andrews. “We are beyond grateful that Temple continues to educate the youth of America as a professor at Colorado State University, author, and speaker. She embodies the values of agricultural education on which the Stock Show is founded.”
Temple Grandin is a prominent author and speaker on autism and animal behavior and a professor of animal science at Colorado State University. Her successful career includes consulting livestock producers and the ag industry on her intuitive approach to handling livestock. Grandin's innovative equipment design that focuses on the welfare of the animals has been instrumental in implementing animal welfare auditing programs used by McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Whole Foods, and other companies.
Temple has shared her insights on numerous TV shows. Her books include: "Thinking in Pictures," "Livestock Handling and Transport," and "The Autistic Brain." Her books "Animals in Translation" and "Visual Thinking" have been on the New York Times Bestseller List. Grandin’s honors include her 2017 induction to the National Women’s Hall of Fame and in 2022, she was named a Colorado State University Distinguished Professor.
“I am honored to be the Stock Show parade grand marshal,” said Grandin. “I encourage everybody to visit the Stock Show and see all the animals. The National Western is an ideal place where kids can get off their electronic devices and discover that real animals are more interesting. I also want to invite everyone to visit the new Temple Grandin Equine Center at the CSU Spur Vida building while at Stock Show,” she said.
Parade-goers, downtown businesses, and passer-byers are invited to the first-ever Stock Show Fair at McGregor Square on Jan. 5, from noon to 2 p.m. McGregor Square “goes western” with photo ops with a Brahma bull from Kodiak Ranch, McNicholas Miniatures therapy horses, western royalty, a food market, and more.
The barbecue lunch, previously held in the atrium at 1700 Broadway, will not occur.
