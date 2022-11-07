The National Western Stock Show announced renowned author, speaker, and professor of animal science Temple Grandin, Ph.D., as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Stock Show Kick-Off Parade, presented by Arrow Electronics.

Temple-with-Cow-1484x989.jpg

Temple Grandin (Courtesy photo.)

On Jan. 5, 2023, Grandin will lead the traditional drive of Longhorn cattle, horses, and western wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to celebrate the start of the 117th National Western Stock Show. The parade begins at noon outside Union Station and marches 12 blocks down 17th Street to Glenarm Place.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.