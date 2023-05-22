Screenshot 2023-05-19 at 10.58.14 AM.png

Nebraska cattle producers have the opportunity to attend one of two, full-day Stockmanship and Stewardship events this June. Both events will offer the opportunity for individuals whose primary language is Spanish to participate in sessions as well.

“We are excited to be able to offer many of the sessions presented at these two events in both English and Spanish” said Jesse Fulton, livestock systems educator and director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance. “We know it is important for those whose primary language is Spanish that work on cattle operations daily to have industry relevant education available to them as well.”

