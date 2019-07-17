The American Lamb Board joined the National Lamb Feeders Association’s Howard Wyman Sheep Leadership School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to focus on the nontraditional American Lamb market. This school is our industry’s oldest educational seminar, founded in 1986 by Howard Wyman, a pioneer in lamb feeding and marketing. Wyman’s dream was to provide ongoing leadership and educational training for producers and feeders to support the growth and sustainability of the U.S. sheep industry. The annual 3-day school is held in different locations throughout the U.S. to educate industry members about various production, marketing, processing and industry issues.
The ALB is proud to sponsor the NLFA’s Leadership School. Education and understanding of key issues and trends is of the utmost importance for young producers and industry professionals. Having passionate, hard-working and progressive individuals is the foundation for U.S. lamb industry growth.
The 2019 school included visits to Marcho Farm and New Holland Sales Stables. Nick Forrest, past ALB member, gave an informative lamb fabrication and cooking demonstration. ALB Executive Director Megan Wortman shared lamb sales and trends and the American Sheep Industry’s Executive Director Peter Orwick provided an over of ASI’s programs and resources.
For more information about the Leadership School visit www.lambfeedersusa.org.
A special thanks to Joanne Evans and Laurie Hubbard for all their time and hard work in coordinating this year’s leadership school.
