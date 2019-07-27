The National Junior Angus Association recognizes Cale Hinrichsen, of Westmoreland, Kansas, as the 2019 recipient of the Jim Baldridge Outstanding Leadership Award for his skills, service and involvement in the NJAA. Hinrichsen was recognized during the closing ceremonies of the 2019 National Junior Angus Show in Louisville, Kentucky.
As a part of this leadership award, Hinrichsen will receive a $2,500 scholarship. Each year, an outstanding NJAA member is recognized for his or her involvement and contribution to the Association. In 2014, the award was named the Jim Baldridge Outstanding Leadership Award, in memory of Jim’s lifetime of service to the Angus breed.
“The Baldridge family is remarkable, and knowing this award comes from them truly means a lot,” Hinrichsen said. “It’s great that they see a need to recognize Angus juniors who are involved in activities outside of the show ring.”
Hinrichsen will start his third year of college at Oklahoma State University this fall and is majoring in agribusiness with a minor in marketing. Over his past two years at OSU, he has been active in several on-campus organizations, including the Student Alumni Board, Oklahoma Collegiate Cattlemen’s Association and Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, all while staying active in the operations of his family’s ranch back in Westmoreland.
Perhaps one of most notable leadership roles Hinrichsen heads is as the 2019 Angus Ambassador, where he represents the nearly 25,000 Angus breeders as he travels the country to industry meetings and events, advocating for the breed and educating producers and consumers. He has traveled to New Orleans to represent Angus at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Annual Trade Show and Conference; Canada for the Guiding Outstanding Angus Leaders Conference where he promoted American Angus genetics to the group of Canadian juniors; and Brookings, South Dakota, for the Beef Improvement Federation meetings. He will continue to travel this year to other state association meetings as time allows, continuing to use this platform to advocate for the use of Angus genetics within commercial herds and the importance of progressiveness within the Angus breed.
The 2019 NJAS marked 10 years of attendance for Hinrichsen, and his recognition as the 2019 Outstanding Leadership Award recipient has made his junior Angus membership that much more memorable.
“Leadership, advocacy and integrity are things I have learned while being a member of the NJAA,” he said. “I’m hoping to reciprocate these skills back to the junior membership by being the best role model I can.”
For more NJAS news and information, visit njas.info.
