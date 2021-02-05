The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame has postponed the 45th annual induction luncheon and ceremony that was originally scheduled for spring 2021. The new date will be Oct. 26 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, where the museum will welcome five 2021 inductees and the Patsy Montana Award recipient.
The change of date was due to ensuring the well-being of visitors, staff, honorees and volunteers.
“As excited as we are to induct this new class of amazing honorees, people’s health and safety is our first concern,” said Executive Director Patricia Riley. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and will look forward to a great event in October.”
These incoming hall of fame members represent a wide range of cowgirls—from a country music superstar, to a world champion breakaway roper, a renowned artist, cowboy hat designer and an Olympic medalist. The induction class includes Pop Chalee, Lari Dee Guy, Kathryn Kusner, Lavonna “Shorty” Koger and Miranda Lambert.
The Patsy Montana Award Recipient Christina Voros is a cinematographer who has worked on the hit series “Yellowstone.”
To read about each 2021 Inductees, visit www.cowgirl.net/hall-of-fame/all-honorees/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.