The National Bison Association has announced the 2024 Throlson American Bison Foundation Scholarship, an annual scholarship that supports students pursuing studies related to the American bison.
The Throlson American Bison Foundation is named after its founder, Dr. Ken Throlson, DVM, a pioneer of the modern bison business and awards outstanding college students with an interest in the burgeoning bison industry.
"The Throlson American Bison Foundation Scholarship program has been established to recognize, encourage and promote leadership among future bison industry professionals," said Jim Matheson, executive director of the NBA.
In November 2023, the Throlson American Bison Foundation will award scholarships totaling, but not limited to, $10,000 to outstanding college junior, senior or graduate students studying fields related to the bison industry.
A minimum of $2,000 of the $10,000 amount will be awarded in the memory of Richard Zahringer to students pursuing a degree in agriculture economics, agribusiness, or accounting. Ideally this student will have future interest in livestock and specifically bison.
The online scholarship application is available online at bisoncentral.com/throlson-scholarship-application/ and must be submitted by Oct. 1, 2023. Award announcements will be made no later than November 10th. Scholarship funds will then be available in January 2024. For more information, contact the NBA office at 303-292-2833, or jim@bisoncentral.com.
The NBA also has a Youth membership for individuals ages 21 and younger that are interested in learning more about the bison business. NBA Youth Members can access educational resources on the website, receive discounted conference rates, consign animals to the Gold Trophy Show & Sale held in Denver in conjunction with the National Western Stock Show, and receive a e-subscription to Bison World and the NBA newsletter, the Weekly Update, among other benefits. Join online at bisoncentral.com/nba-membership-options/.
