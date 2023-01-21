unnamed(30).jpg

Diseases of chickens and other poultry are the focus of ARS’s Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Stephen R Ausmus.)

 USDA-ARS

Corn and corn byproducts are among the biggest components of poultry feed in the United States. They provide necessary nutrients and fiber to sustain growth in chickens and other animals. Unfortunately, corn can be susceptible to different mycotoxins, including aflatoxins, a family of carcinogenic toxins produced by fungi that commonly grow on corn and other food crops.

“With corn being an integral part of poultry feed in the U.S., economic loss due to mycotoxins is estimated at $900 million per year,” said Revathi Shanmugasundaram, research biologist at Agricultural Research Service’s National Poultry Research Center in Athens, Georgia. “Mycotoxin contamination of corn and feed must be reduced, and eventually eliminated, for optimal poultry health and production.”

