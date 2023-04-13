Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
University of Missouri Extension will host a Freeze Branding Workshop at the Wurdack Extension and Education Center in Crawford County 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, April 21. The workshop will provide hands-on training on administering freeze brands to livestock.
“Freeze branding is an excellent way to permanently identify cattle,” said MU Extension ag business specialist Rachel Hopkins. The process involves chilling branding irons with liquid nitrogen or dry ice then applying the irons to the animals’ hide, which destroys or alters the pigment-producing cells of the hair follicles. When properly administered, the hair grows back white, making for a very legible brand, especially on dark-hided livestock.
Interest in branding as a theft deterrent has regained popularity, Hopkins said. Freeze branding is excellent for theft deterrent as opposed to hot iron brands since freeze brands are generally easier to read, she said. Freeze brands also work well as permanent IDs for breeding stock, which can simplify record-keeping. Finally, unlike hot iron brands, freeze brands do not damage the hides of the animal, improving the value of the hides when sold.
Hopkins said topics include all necessary steps required for properly freeze branding livestock using dry ice, information on the Missouri brand law and general livestock record-keeping. Participants will have the opportunity to brand replacement heifers for a hands-on experience.
Cost of the workshop is $30 per person. Class size is limited, and reservations are required by April 18.
For details and registration, go to https://extension.missouri.edu/events/freeze-branding-workshop. For more information, contact Rachel Hopkins at the MU Extension Center in Washington County at 573-438-2671.
