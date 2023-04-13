WinterWalkerFreezeBranding

By Ashley Walker, Kinsley, KS

University of Missouri Extension will host a Freeze Branding Workshop at the Wurdack Extension and Education Center in Crawford County 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, April 21. The workshop will provide hands-on training on administering freeze brands to livestock.

“Freeze branding is an excellent way to permanently identify cattle,” said MU Extension ag business specialist Rachel Hopkins. The process involves chilling branding irons with liquid nitrogen or dry ice then applying the irons to the animals’ hide, which destroys or alters the pigment-producing cells of the hair follicles. When properly administered, the hair grows back white, making for a very legible brand, especially on dark-hided livestock.

