University of Missouri Extension offers a workshop to help producers learn how to use native warm-season grasses to improve grazing and wildlife systems.
The in-person workshop is 8 a.m to 1 p.m. June 25 at S&R Cattle Farms in Davisville, said MU Extension agronomist Gatlin Bunton.
Native warm-season grasses fill the “summer slump,” when cool-season grasses are dormant. Bunton says native warm-season grasses adapt well to the climate, soils and pests.
During the workshop, attendees will learn how to establish warm-season grasses with high nutritive value.
Bunton and MU Extension county engagement specialist Rachel Hopkins will tell how to use warm-season grasses in grazing systems to reduce fescue toxicosis, which causes reduced calving rates and weaning weights.
Attendees also will learn how native grasses can control erosion and provide cover for wildlife. The workshop includes a tour of established fields and lunch.
Register online at cvent.com/d/5jqvjv/4W. For more information, call 573-775-2135.
