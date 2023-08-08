Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
Cattle producers are invited to the first-of-its-kind Direct Marketing Beef School, offered Aug. 17 to 18 in Union, Missouri, by University of Missouri Extension livestock specialists.
The two-day training follows four successful Beef Feedlot Schools over the past two years, said MU Extension state beef specialist Eric Bailey.
“We are focusing on producers who are selling beef directly to consumers, with much more emphasis on meat science and marketing beef to the public than the previous feedlot schools,” Bailey said. “This is an opportunity for passionate ranchers to revolutionize their beef businesses. Participants will learn from experienced beef marketers, a family who began from scratch and now operate a thriving beef company complete with a retail shop.”
Topics include
• Discover the perfect harvest time. Identify the precise moment when your cattle are primed for harvest.
• Embrace local connections. Experience the journey of beef from pasture to plate. Tour a local feeding facility and witness the care and attention given to the animals.
• Elevate your cattle’s worth. Unlock the potential of historically discounted cattle. Experts will discuss strategies to add value to your livestock.
• Grass or grain? Master both. Dive into the world of beef production and understand the management differences between grass-finished and grain-finished cattle.
Bailey said this school will help cattle producers maximize their profits and “turn every opportunity into a ‘golden’ one.”
The originators of the MU Extension Feedlot Schools—Eric Bailey, Jim Humphrey, Shawn Deering, Wesley Tucker and Kendra Graham—have designed this new school and will be at the event. The MU Extension Value-Added Meats team will also be participating in the program.
The event starts 9 a.m. Aug. 17 at the Franklin County Extension Foundation, 102 Union Plaza Drive in Union.
