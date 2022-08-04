Livestock producers in the southern half of Missouri face many challenges because of the drought. To help ease their stress, University of Missouri Extension is holding free in-person meetings in August at various locations.

Hereford Cattle in the Pasture_1029713935.jpg

Courtesy photo.

On Aug. 10 in Crawford County and Aug. 11 in Pulaski County, Extension specialists will cover key topics such as livestock decisions and feeding, forage management, forage toxins, money considerations and management and planning for future events.

