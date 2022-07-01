The 2022 University of Missouri Extension State 4-H Poultry Day, June 11 at the MU Animal Science Research Center, drew 24 youth participants from around the state. Competitions included a poultry judging contest, quiz bowl, egg demonstration contest, photo contest and dozen egg contest.
The State 4-H Poultry Day provides youths an opportunity to learn cutting-edge industry practices as well as gain basic poultry knowledge, said Maria Calvert, Missouri 4-H state agriculture and natural resources educator. Participants also gained skills in grading eggs and poultry carcasses, identifying poultry cuts and selection of quality live poultry – all while networking with youths with similar interests from around the state, she said.
Top 10 overall junior judging competitors:
First, Madisyn Suess, Cole County
Second, Aiden Wimmer, Callaway County
Third, Micah Birt, Audrain County
Fourth, Blake Steen, Osage County
Fifth, Madysen Seelen, Pettis County
Sixth, Josiah Donaldson, Pettis County
Seventh, Bailey Aufdenberg, Cape Girardeau County
Eighth, Kaitlynn Murphy, Callaway County
Ninth, Bryli DeLashmutt, Callaway County
10th, Brodey Bartlett, Saline County
Top senior judging competitor:
- Cassidy Murphy, Callaway County
Top competitor, dozen egg contest:
- Josie Schulte, Osage County
Photo contest:
First, Karina Honea, Benton County
Second, Brodey Bartlett, Saline County
Third, Klarissa Honea, Benton County
Top junior competitors, egg demonstration contest:
First, Brodey Bartlett, Saline County
Second, Madisyn Suess, Cole County
Third, Micah Birt, Audrain County
The top junior quiz bowl team:
Osage County – Blake Steen, Josie Schulte, Conrad Schulte
Major support for Missouri 4-H Agriculture and Natural Resources programs is provided by the Missouri 4-H Foundation in partnership with Bass Pro Shops, Corteva Agriscience, Crader Distributing Co., FCS Financial, Missouri Association of Meat Processors, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Holstein Association, Eunice Campbell, and Robert E. “Bud” Hertzog, D.V.M.
More than 55,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow – making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System. For more information on Missouri 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.