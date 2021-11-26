University of Missouri Extension livestock specialists Andy McCorkill and Patrick Davis are working together to provide a fall beef cattle producer management workshop on the evenings of Nov. 30 in Buffalo, Missouri.
The one night meeting will begin at 8 p.m. at the Dallas County R-1 Schools Alumni Center located at 205 S Hickory Street, Buffalo.
“As winter approaches, an evaluation of proper nutritional and reproductive management will assist in obtaining optimum productivity in the beef operation and increase the likelihood of seeing a profitable cow herd,” said McCorkill.
Workshops will cover winter cattle nutrition and reproduction management strategies.
Topics covered by MU Extension livestock field specialists will include:
• Cattle supplementation and nutritional management;
• Cattle reproductive management as fall calving cow breeding season approaches; and
• Pros and cons of fall and or spring calving season.
The workshop is offered free to the public but we request that you register by Nov. 29.
To register, contact the Dallas County MU Extension Center at 417-345-7551, the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 417-276-3313, or register online at https://extension.missouri.edu.
