0515MUDanishEntrySystemForLivestockBiosecurityPix1.jpeg

Cory Bromfield demonstrates the biosecurity trailer between the “dirty” and “clean” sides at the University of Missouri Beef Farm, Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Julie Harker, MU.)

A biosecurity trailer developed by University of Missouri Extension shows how poultry, swine and all livestock producers can implement a Danish entry system, a cost-effective way to reduce the transmission of pathogens when showering in and out is impractical or unavailable.

With the Danish entry system, the trailer has designated “clean” and “dirty” areas split by a “line of separation.” Before entering the animal area, individuals first enter the “dirty” side of the entry system, where they remove their outer clothing and footwear and disinfect their hands. They then move to the “clean” side and put on clean protective boots and coveralls before going to the animal production area.

