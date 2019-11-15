Beef producers have a responsibility to provide a safe and wholesome product for consumers. Daily production practices can influence the quality of the final product.
To assist beef producers in fulfilling this responsibility at a higher level, New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service in Valencia County is providing a Beef Quality Assurance certification training.
The free training will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 16, at the Valencia County CES office, 404 Courthouse Road, Los Lunas.
The mission of the BQA program is to maximize consumer confidence in, and acceptance of, beef by focusing the producers’ attention to daily production practices that influence the safety, wholesomeness and quality of beef products through the use of science, research and educational initiative.
Anyone involved in beef or dairy cattle production is encouraged to attend a BQA training workshop, including individuals who do not own or market animals, such as ranch hands or dairy workers.
“Our beef and dairy producers work diligently making sure every animal is well cared for, and those going to market will meet or exceed consumer’s expectations,” said Newt McCarty, NMSU agricultural agent in Valencia County “The BQA program is one more tool in taking that commitment to a higher level.”
Participants who pass a written test at the completion of the workshop can become a New Mexico Beef Quality Assurance Certified producer. Certification is good for three years and easily renewed through the completion of continuing education credits.
For information, call 505-565-3002.
