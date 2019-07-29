Moyer Farms will be hosting a Kansas Livestock Association/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Day Aug. 15 at their stocker backgrounding operation north of Emporia. Educational sessions during the field day will cover a variety of topics, while Jaret and Shawna Moyer also will be sharing some details on the systematic design of their facility.
     
Cassie Kniebel with the Beef Cattle Institute at K-State will lead a live demonstration on how CattleTrace is using ultra-high frequency tags and readers to collect the minimal data needed in the event of a disease outbreak. K-State Extension Beef Cattle Specialist Dale Blasi will explore some of the future possibilities for using drones in livestock production, as well as demonstrate the basics of drone use with a short flight. Brian Rees with K-State Research and Extension will provide information on Old World bluestem and offer samples to assist landowners in identifying the plant on the range.
     
There is no cost to attend the field days. The Emporia event starts with registration at 3:00 p.m., includes educational and informational sessions and concludes with a beef dinner at 6:45 p.m. Sponsors for the event are the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas and Bayer Animal Health. More details are available by clicking here.

