The Kansas Junior Livestock Show will host 826 youth for the 90th annual event. Exhibitors have entered 1,827 head of livestock, which includes 152 market steers, 380 breeding heifers, 229 market hogs, 152 breeding gilts, 310 market lambs, 213 breeding ewes, 210 market goats and 181 commercial doe kids. The statewide event will be held Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

KJLS will award cash to exhibitors of the top five animals in both market and breeding shows in all four species. Direct cash payouts will range from $4,000 to $500 for steers; $1,000 to $300 for heifers; $2,000 to $500 for market hogs; $750 to $250 for breeding gilts; $2,000 to $300 for market lambs; $500 to $50 for registered ewes; $500 to $100 for commercial ewes; $2,000 to $400 for market goats; and $750 to $200 for commercial doe kids.

