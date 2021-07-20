More than 100 Kansas youth from 41 counties exhibited 261 pigs in the 2021 Dr. Bob Hines Swine Classic July 9 and 10 in Manhattan.
Youth had the opportunity to compete in a skillathon contest, photography contest and showmanship, in addition to prospect and market hog classes. Madison Andrade of San Juan Bautista (California) judged showmanship and Kade Hummel of Olsburg (Kansas) judged the prospect and market shows.
Cooper Wuthnow of Dickinson County exhibited the grand champion prospect pig. The rest of the top five prospect pigs were Avery Eckhoff, Riley County, reserve champion; Hadley Huseman, Ellsworth County, third; Jacob DeRouchey, Pottawatomie County, fourth; and Jack Gilliam, Washington County, fifth.
Zander Shideler of Linn County was awarded the champion market pig. Completing the top five market pigs were Travis Oliver, Finney County, reserve champion; Houston Frank, Scott County, third; Marley Sutton, Bourbon County, fourth; and Taylor Baetz, Osborne County, fifth.
Showmanship classes were hosted Friday evening. In the senior division, Lane Higbie of Franklin County was named grand champion showman. Also placing in the top five seniors were Jenna DeRouchey, Pottawatomie County, reserve champion; Taegan Miller, Wabaunsee County, third; Avery Eckhoff, Riley County, fourth; and Carly Dreher, Allen County, fifth.
In the intermediate division, Calla Higbie of Franklin County was named grand champion showman. Also placing in the top five intermediates were Gavin Smith, Grant County, reserve champion; Lilly Wilson, Wabaunsee County, third; Hadley Huseman, Ellsworth County, fourth; and Jacob DeRouchey, Pottawatomie County, fifth.
In the junior division, Kate Heikes of Johnson County was named grand champion showman. Also placing in the top five juniors were Anah Higbie, Franklin County, reserve champion; McKinley Sutton, Bourbon County, third; Elim Higbie, Franklin County, fourth; and Marley Sutton, Bourbon County, fifth.
In the skillathon contest, the top five seniors included Jenna DeRouchey, Pottawatomie County, champion; Lane Higbie, Franklin County, reserve; Sarah Sergeant, Coffey County, third; Lincoln Martin, Ford County, fourth; Kaylee Lukert, Wabaunsee County, fifth.
The top five intermediate finishers in the skillathon were Ashton Neill, Atchison County, champion; Paxton Huseman, Ellsworth County, reserve; Cassidy Dalquest, Morris County, third; Calla Higbie, Franklin County, fourth; and Sheldon Weber, Shawnee County, fifth.
The junior division top five in the skillathon were Marley Sutton, Bourbon County, champion; Anah Higbie, Franklin County, reserve; Kate Heikes, Johnson County, third; McKinley Sutton, Bourbon County, fourth; and Trista Warnken, Riley County, fifth.
Avery Eckhoff, Riley County, had the champion people’s choice photograph, followed by Cody Brown, Geary County, with reserve.
The event is hosted by K-State Research and Extension and the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.
