The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team monthly webinar series continues from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 and the program “What does this season’s corn silage look like?” features a presentation from Neal Wininger, feed and forage consultant, Dairyland Labs Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Wininger will discuss what the lab analysis from this year's corn silage samples are telling him about the quality of the crop and what producers can anticipate about how it will convert into milk in the tank.
Producers, dairy consultants and industry representatives can attend the webinar at https://iastate.zoom.us/my/dairyteamfredprogram.
No registration is required and there is no fee to participate.
