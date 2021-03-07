The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team monthly webinar series continues from noon to 1 p.m. March 17. This program will focus on Executive Analysis Reports available through the Dairy Herd Improvement Association including the Transition Cow Management reports and the Udder Health Monitor report.
Greg Palas, manager of support services at Dairy Records Management Systems at Iowa State University, will present the program. Palas will provide a hands-on webinar reviewing report generation and points on using the reports to tweak herd management.
Producers, dairy consultants and industry representatives can attend the webinar at https://iastate.zoom.us/my/dairyteamfredprogram. Registration is not required and participation is free.
