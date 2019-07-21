The Montana Department of Livestock is working in conjunction with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks in administering the voluntary fund for wolf mitigation, which was created through the passage of HB 291 in the 2019 legislative session.
The new law facilitates donations of $1 and higher and donations can be made by selecting the Wolf Mitigation donation option under the Conservation heading on FWP’s Online License Service Website at https://app.mt.gov/als/index/index.html or in person at any FWP License provider. A full list of those providers is available at http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/licenses/licenseProviders.html.
The contributions collected will be placed in a special revenue account administered by the Montana Department of Livestock to fund a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services for wolf management to include flight time, collaring and lethal control of wolves.
The mission of the MDOL is to control and eradicate animal diseases, prevent the transmission of animal diseases to humans, and to protect the livestock industry from theft and predatory animals. For more information on the department, visit www.liv.mt.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.