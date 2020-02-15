The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center honored its newest and 12th class of inductees during the 14th Annual Western Heritage Gathering in Great Falls.
Nearly 600 people attended the weekend’s events. The Hall of Fame welcomed 24 new inductees during the morning recognition ceremony and brunch. Full bios and photographs of the inductees are available on the MCHF’s website http://montanacowboyfame.org and a recording of the Induction Ceremony is available on the MCHF’s Facebook page.
The MCHF formally announced its opportunity to partner with the Charles M. Russell Museum and establish its inaugural exhibit within the internationally known museum in historic Great Falls. Efforts are already underway to curate the specific content for the initial exhibit. The organizations’ goal is to enable the public to learn about the lives of those who have impacted Montana’s heritage—those whose stories may otherwise go unnoticed. The MCHF is currently working to raise $35,000, which the C.M. Russell Museum will match, to make the inaugural Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame exhibit within the museum possible. Donations can be made online through the MCHF’s website, http://montanacowboyfame.org/donate.html.
