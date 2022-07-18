You work daily to care for your cattle, and weather events are no exception. Unfortunately, high heat indices will continue over the next few days. Remember to monitor yourself and your employees during this heat stress event. Work in the elements will continue, but you should take precautions.
Ensure everyone stays adequately hydrated. These events tend to cause more than usual perspiration, leading to dehydration. Signs of dehydration include headaches, dizziness, and difficulty making decisions. Encourage everyone to drink more water.
Plan to take more breaks in the shade or in a cool building. The core body temperature can become elevated in these conditions, and it is essential to bring that temperature back down.
Consider altering work plans. Especially for more strenuous activity, take advantage of somewhat cooler temperatures in the early morning or evening hours. For example, processing cattle, weighing cattle, or moving cattle to a new pasture is more comfortable for humans and animals in the early mornings.
Most importantly, watch out for each other. Heat stress can cause a lack of judgment or confusion. Monitor those around you to ensure they stay well.
