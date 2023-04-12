Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
U.S. pork exports remained robust in February, achieving double-digit increases over last year in both volume and value, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Beef exports were lower year-over-year but improved from the low totals posted in January.
Pork to Mexico remains strong; CAFTA and ASEAN regions also trend higher
February pork exports totaled 219,729 metric tons, up 11% from a year ago, while export value increased 10% to $596 million. This included a particularly strong performance for pork variety meat exports, which jumped 40% to nearly 48,000 mt, valued at $111.8 million—up 25% and the eighth highest on record.
Through February, total pork and pork variety meat exports increased 12% to 456,496 mt, valued at $1.24 billion—up 13%. Exports are on a record pace for Mexico and the Dominican Republic and trending higher year-over-year to China-Hong Kong, Central America, the ASEAN region and Taiwan.
Beef export volume steady to Japan and Korea, trends higher to Mexico
Beef exports totaled 105,057 mt in February, down 3% from a year ago, while export value dropped 16% to $757.8 million. For the first two months of the year, exports were down 9% from last year’s large volume to just under 206,000 mt, while export value dipped 24% to $1.46 billion. February exports to Japan and South Korea increased slightly from a year ago, though value trended lower. Through February, beef exports trended significantly higher year-over-year to Mexico, the Caribbean, the European Union and South Africa.
Lamb exports continue to trend higher
Exports of U.S. lamb muscle cuts totaled 224 mt in February, up 26% from a year ago, while value increased slightly to $1.23 million. Led by growth in Mexico, the Netherlands Antilles, the Turks and Caicos Islands and Guatemala, January-February exports increased 70% to 446 mt, while value was up 31% to $2.33 million.
