U.S. pork exports remained robust in February, achieving double-digit increases over last year in both volume and value, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Beef exports were lower year-over-year but improved from the low totals posted in January.

Pork to Mexico remains strong; CAFTA and ASEAN regions also trend higher

