IMG_7256.jpeg

Suzie Reece uses a former dairy show heifer that she raised on her farm for her mobile dairy classroom presentations. Snickers, is a 9-year-old Jersey that was previously shown by Reece's children. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

When it comes to dairy education, the folks at Southwest Dairy Farmers live by the motto, when the kids cannot come to the cow, the cow comes to the kids. Southwest Dairy Farmers is a non-profit dairy farmer alliance that provides dairy promotion in Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, Illinois, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina and parts of Tennessee and Arkansas.

This organization includes a dairy museum and education center located in Sulphur Springs, Texas, as well as a free mobile dairy classroom program in which instructors travel to schools, fairs and other public gatherings. These presentations include a live cow and are usually 30 to 45 minutes in length and cover topics such as the modern milking process, characteristic and anatomy of dairy cows, the importance of dairy foods in a healthy diet and environmental and food safety practices.

