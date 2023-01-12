img_7618.jpg

Courtesy photo.

Missouri's Cattlemen Foundation awarded scholarships to 29 high school seniors and college students at the 55th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show.

Scholarship recipients were chosen based on excellent communication, leadership, and scholastic achievement as well as involvement in their communities and the agricultural industry.

