Missouri's Cattlemen Foundation awarded scholarships to 29 high school seniors and college students at the 55th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show.
Scholarship recipients were chosen based on excellent communication, leadership, and scholastic achievement as well as involvement in their communities and the agricultural industry.
For the third year, judges selected the top written applications and those individuals had in-person interviews with a panel of judges to compete for an additional $2,000 making the scholarship a total of $3,000. The top six candidates were Martin Dieckman, Carly Henderson, Elsie Kigar, Macy Reed, Shaye Siegel and Ahna Sinclair. The top two who received an additional $2,000 and $1,000, respectively, provided by Missouri's Cattlemen Foundation and the Boone County Cattlemen's Association were Carly Henderson and Ahna Sinclair.
Since 1997, Missouri's Cattlemen Foundation has awarded over $760,500 in scholarships.
