2020 has provided challenges on many levels and the 21st annual Missouri Livestock Symposium will adapt to meet those challenges, says Garry Mathes, chairman of the committee.
As the committee met to discuss planning the 2020 symposium, the tough decision to move from a traditional in-person event to a virtual platform was not made lightly, Mathes stated.
Zac Erwin, University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist and symposium vice-chair, says, “In the face of uncertainty we look for opportunity. The program this year will undoubtedly look different, but the focus on providing Missouri livestock producers with the best ideas and information will remain,” says Erwin.
The 2020 Missouri Livestock Symposium will feature nationally known speakers on a variety of topics. Some of the speakers will be live Zoom presentations giving the audience the opportunity to interact and others will be pre-recorded presentations. “Think of it as more of a winter educational series this year,” said Erwin. These educational resources will be available starting in December and run through February.
Ken McNabb headlines as an equine speaker this year. McNabb holds clinics for horse owners worldwide and can be seen on his weekly RFD-TV program, “Discovering the Horseman Within.” Participants will be able to send questions for McNabb to address in his presentation.
The keynote address will feature Corbitt Wall, cattle market analyst with DV Auctions. Wall offers straightforward, real-world insights into the beef cattle business that many farmers and ranchers connect with, according to Erwin.
Details available soon at www.missourilivestock.com, or ask at the Adair County MU Extension Center, 660-665-9866. Email adairco@missouri.edu and put MLS in the subject if you would like to be added to the mailing list to stay up to date as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.