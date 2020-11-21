University of Missouri Extension offers a one-evening Zoom class on horse nutrition on Dec. 3.
Proper nutrition is vital to the 85,000 head of horses and ponies owned by Missouri residents, said MU Extension agronomist Pat Miller. As well as bringing enjoyment to owners, she said, Missouri’s horse industry contributes significantly to the economic health of the state through activities such as trail rides, rodeos, races and show competitions.
Miller will cover establishment, grazing and management of forages. Extension livestock field specialist Elizabeth Pickering will focus on forage quality, hay needs and testing, and feeding strategies.
Marci Crosby, coordinator of the MU Equine Program, will give an overview of equine nutrition and strategies for grain selection.
The class is 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Register by Dec. 1 at extension.missouri.edu/events/horse-nutrition-101. Handouts will be emailed before the class. For more information, contact Miller at 417-448-2560.
