20220729-drought-corn-1.jpg

Chopping corn silage early due to drought, Barry County. Most plants lack any cob development. (Photo by Reagan Bluel.)

Northern Missouri has received plenty of rain, and dairy producers there are hopeful about making a silage pile, while those in the state’s southern counties are looking at options as drought conditions and oppressive heat have taken hold.

“There’s a lot to consider as a dairy farmer during times of high heat and little rain,” said Scott Poock, University of Missouri associate extension professor of veterinary medicine. “The heat affects the animals, while the drought conditions can lead to issues with forage for feed. Careful management is key.”

