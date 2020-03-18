Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Missouri Classic Shorthorn Sale that was supposed to be held on March 28 in Lebanon, Missouri, has now been canceled.

If you have any further questions please contact Chris Childers at 417-718-3579 or Brian Kohlstaedt or 816-716-4616.

