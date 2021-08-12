The Southwest Missouri Cattlemen’s Association Tour is set for Sept. 11, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The first stop is at Ronnie Veith’s, Purdy 8358 Farm Road 1055. From Purdy, go west on State Road B to 1055 then south 1/4 mile.
Veith runs around 150 cows that calve spring and fall. The cows are mostly Angus crossbred with Simmental, Hereford, Brangus and Santa Gertrudis mixed in. Ronnie’s entries in the Missouri Steer Feedout have been in the top five for profit and/or overall carcass quality in recent feedouts.
The second stop will be at one of Cherry Warren’s farms north of Exeter. Those first-calf heifers should still be nursing calves or recently weaned calves that many were synchronized and AI bred and calved in mid-February. Those calves were out of a Hereford bull with an Angus going cleanup duty. Cherry has much of his hay custom baled as haylage. His base forage is KY31 fescue, but he’s tried some of the novel fescue varieties as well as rye.
The final stop is Circle M Cattle south of Exeter on MM near the corn maze. This stop will be hosted by Alex Mareth, manager of the feedlot. They also run a high percentage Angus cow herd. They have a work force with a majority being under 30 years of age. Finished cattle currently are killed at Dakota City, Nebraska, but they plan to switch as soon as possible to the new plant at Pleasant Hope.
Everyone is welcome and at the last stop there will be grilled burger meal served by the cattlemen’s association.
The tour is presented by the Southwest Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and University of Missouri Extension. For more details call 417-466-3102.
