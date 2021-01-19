Missouri Cattlemen's Association names Cattleman of the Year

The Missouri Cattlemen's Association recognized a Salem, Missouri, cattle producer as the 2020 Cattleman of the Year at its recent annual convention. Bobby Simpson was presented the award for his efforts as a second-generation MCA president and third-generation cattle rancher.
"I have had the privilege to spend the last year touring the U.S. with Bobby, and I have witnessed firsthand all of the time and dedication he puts forth as a leader of Missouri Cattlemen's Association," said Drew Busch, Missouri Cattlemen's Leadership College graduate. "He works diligently to make sure bylaw and policies are in line with MCA members' needs and beliefs, and he addresses concerns quickly to get answers and solutions for producers to help them move forward. Whether Bobby is at a cattle show with his grandchildren or just having lunch at a small-town cafe, he is always advocating for the MCA."
Simpson operates Simpson Farms, which was started by his grandfather in Texas before moving to New Mexico and, eventually, Southwest Missouri. The farm is family-owned and operated by Simpson, his wife, Cathy, and their son, Jarrod. Simpson's grandchildren represent the fifth generation on the farm that is home to more than 600 Angus cows.
While the association dates back to 1911, MCA has been presenting the Cattleman of the Year award since 1965, and Simpson is the 57th recipient of the award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.