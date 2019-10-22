The 2020 Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show will be held at the Holiday Inn Executive Center from January 10 to 12. This year’s theme is “Driven by 2020 Vision.”
“Convention is a time for cattlemen and women across the state of Missouri to come together to celebrate a year’s worth of accomplishments, but also to collaborate for next year,” said MCA President Bobby Simpson. “Our theme “Driven by 2020 Vision” embodies the idea that Missouri cattlemen are ready to tackle any obstacle that comes their way this year.”
“Our annual convention and trade show is an opportunity for our members to connect with one another and talk to other industry professionals about new technologies and production methods,” said MCA Executive Vice President Mike Deering. “We ensure that our producers are equipped with the skills and information they need to run their operations. From our trade show, to informational workshops, to policy meetings, our three day convention is jam packed.”
Visit www.mocattle.org/meetings-events/annual-convention-trade-show to register by Dec. 11, 2019, or contact Sydney Thummel at sydney@mocattle.com for more information.
