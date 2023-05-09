MOBlackVulture.jpeg

(Photo courtesy of University of Missouri Extension.)

Black vultures are increasing in population and their aggressive nature can cause problems for livestock producers in Missouri. Unlike the less-aggressive turkey vulture, black vultures are known to gang up and prey on newborn livestock. They sometimes attack cows that are ill or giving birth. While they feed on dead animals, they can kill small to medium sized animals.

Black vultures leave characteristic evidence of their depredation. They can inflict damage to livestock by plucking out eyes, disemboweling, or eating tongues of newborn and sick animals.

