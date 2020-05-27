Miss Rodeo America, Inc. announced May 27 that the Miss Rodeo America 2021 Pageant, previously scheduled for Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, has been canceled due to the nationwide impact of COVID-19.
For the safety, health and welfare of the enormous community necessary to make the Miss Rodeo America competition possible, including contestants, volunteers, family and friends, the Miss Rodeo America, Inc. Board of Directors has voted in favor of cancelling the Miss Rodeo America 2021 Pageant.
Miss Rodeo America, Inc. is working with state affiliated organizations to amend rules and eligibility for the 2021 competition year. The current Miss Rodeo America, Jordan Tierney, will continue her reign until December 2021.
Miss Rodeo America travels some 100,000 miles during the year of her reign, appearing at nearly 100 rodeo performances, as well as appearances at schools, civic groups and other special events, educating the public and creating awareness about the sport of rodeo, its sponsors, and its opportunities. We encourage you to come out and meet Miss Rodeo America when she makes an appearance at a rodeo or event near you and join Miss Rodeo America in supporting the great western rodeo tradition.
For updates on the Miss Rodeo America and the Miss Rodeo America Pageant please visit www.missrodeoamerica.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.