Winter months often bring a challenge to cow/calf producers in making sure the cows are meeting their nutritional needs. Along with providing forage to meet the energy and protein requirements, mineral supplementation may also be needed. Several minerals are necessary in beef cattle diets to maintain optimum health, reproduction and growth according to veterinarian and Beef Cattle Institute faculty member Dr. Bob Larson.
"The mineral needed in the greatest amount in beef diets is salt," says Larson. "Because salt is deficient in most natural feeds, it should be supplementmented in all situations." Typically cattle need 1 to 2 ounces of salt/day says Larson.
Commercial mineral supplements are widely available to meet the needs of most classes of cattle. Larson says salt and other minerals can be delivered to cattle in many ways to include mixing into hand-fed protein, or given as energy supplements. Salt/minerals can also be offered as free-choice in a loose granular form or as a block or tub.
"Many commercial protein supplements, whether that is pellet, cake, tub or liquid form have sale and other minerals added so that additional supplementation is not needed."
The bottom line Larson says is to monitor mineral consumption. "Because cows do not have the nutritional wisdom to consume the proper amount of free-choice mineral supplement to meet their dietary requirement or to avoid toxicity it is important to monitor mineral intake."
