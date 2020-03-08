Thousands of milk producers across the country, including approximately 500 producers in Arizona, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming, will receive surveys from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, as the agency collects information for the 2020 April Milk Production Survey.
NASS conducts the Milk Production Survey every January, April, July and October. The survey asks producers to provide number of milk cows in their herd, cows milked and total milk production for the first day of the month. This survey also collects information on hay purchased to feed the dairy herd. By participating in the survey, milk producers can ensure that NASS provides timely, accurate and useful data that all sectors of the U.S. milk industry can use to make sound business decisions.
Survey results will be published in the quarterly Milk Production report released April 21. All NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.
