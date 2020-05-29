Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and health of its attendees and exhibitors, the Midwest Poultry Federation announces that its in-person convention, rescheduled for July, has been canceled. Instead, MPF will offer a complete virtual trade show and conference online Aug. 12 to 13.
MPF’s leadership team met several times to weigh its options and then brought the full board together to make the decision, which was unanimous.
The virtual platform will showcase MPF’s education content and foster connections between exhibitors and attendees—all within a very robust, 3-D graphical experience where attendees will visit company booths in the Exhibit Hall, take in education sessions and chat with speakers, and even visit a networking event to interact with other attendees in real-time.
Attendees who were pre-registered to attend the March face-to-face convention will be automatically registered to attend the virtual MPF event at no additional cost to them. Ticket purchases for the MPF Unhatched concert event and A Slice of Learning lunch will be refunded in full. If you haven’t pre-registered for MPF and would like to attend the virtual event, details for online registration will be forthcoming at www.midwestpoultry.com
