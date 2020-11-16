Finding ways to integrate livestock back on the landscape has the potential to significantly benefit farmers, the environment and rural communities. From creating opportunities for beginning farmers, to improving the soil, to helping make cover crops profitable, livestock are often a missing piece in Midwestern agricultural systems, where the grazing of vast herds of bison and elk were vital parts of the historical ecosystem.
But accessing land to graze, or finding livestock farmers to partner with, can be a barrier to expanding integrated crop-livestock systems. A new website by the Midwest Perennial Forage Working Group—a network of grazing educators in the Upper Midwest that includes Practical Farmers of Iowa—seeks to address this challenge.
The Midwest Grazing Exchange at midwestgrazingexchange.com is a free matchmaking service that aims to connect graziers and landowners who live in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Graziers can search for forage to graze and landowners can search for livestock to graze their land.
The website also lists grazing specialists and organizations offering grazing support for each state participating in the exchange.
Farmers and landowners are encouraged to explore the site, and create an account to add livestock or land they have to offer. For questions about the website, contact Meghan at 515-232-5661 or meghan@practicalfarmers.org.
