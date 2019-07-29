MetaFarms, Inc., Burnsville, Minnesota, has released a program for swine producers to prepare for a potential foreign animal disease outbreak. SecureReady leverages all aspects of the MetaFarms Ag Platform to facilitate the population, updating and access of records including: Premises Identification Number, real-time inventory, movements and bio security assessments. If ASF, foot-and-mouth disease, or Classical swine fever, is found in United States; regulatory officials will limit the movement of animals to control the spread of these very contagious animal diseases. According to industry estimates, ASF alone poses a potential $8 billion loss. MetaFarms is working closely with the National Pork Board on their Secure Pork Supply plan as well as with state veterinarians and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to identify fields of required information. In the event of an FAD outbreak, SecureReady is designed to assist the industry reinstate the movement of livestock. MetaFarms is refining a template to create a basic standardized version of SecureReady for producers not currently using the platform and a biosecurity audit through its assurance module to help facilitate operational preparedness. For more information, see a representative or visit www.metafarms.com.
